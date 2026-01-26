Calvin Harris to Make Tomorrowland Belgium Debut as Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup

Calvin Harris will perform at Tomorrowland Belgium for the first time when the event returns to Boom this July. He played the U.S. version back in 2013, but the Scottish producer has never graced the original Belgian site.

On Jan. 22, Tomorrowland dropped its 2026 roster. Two weekends: July 17-19 and then July 24-26. De Schorre recreation park hosts the action, with over 500 acts scattered across 16 stages.

The 2026 gathering introduces CONSCIENCIA as its theme. Six emotions will drive the stage designs and installations: Wonder, Love, Anger, Joy, Desire, and Sadness.

Subtronics and Illenium will also hit the Belgian grounds for the first time. Illenium was slated to play in 2020, but the pandemic wiped that year clean.

The Mainstage brings David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Fisher, Miss Monique, Hardwell, Indira Paganotto, Sebastian Ingrosso, Sara Landry, John Summit, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Henri PFR, Kevin de Vries, Lost Frequencies, Agents of Time, The Chainsmokers, and NERVO. Marlon Hoffstadt and Belgian artist NOVAH will debut on that big stage.

The Atmosphere stage will showcase Sara Landry, Nico Moreno, I Hate Models, NOVAH, Holy Priest, Onlynumbers, Azyr, Dyen with Maddix, and BYORN with Shlømo. A new stage devoted to Afro-house will bring Da Capo, Caiiro, Enoo Napa, AWEN, Danni Gato, Thakzin, Rosey Gold, and Vanco.

This summer brings back the massive mainstage structure. Last year's installation burned down just days before the gates opened.