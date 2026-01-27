We're almost through the first month of the new year and The WiLD Bunch has made celebrity predictions for 2026.

As each new year begins, people everywhere start making predictions about what the next 365 days will bring. Some nail it. Others… not so much. Last year we made celebrity predictions and only one of them came true. Shoutout and congrats to Tom Holland and Zendaya on their engagement! As far as the rest of them? Not even close. So we'll try again for the year ahead and see if we have better luck this time.

The WiLD Bunch Makes Celebrity Predictions For 2026

Taylor Swift Will Announce a Vegas Residency

Taylor Swift did say that she wouldn't tour her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" but that doesn't mean she won't perform songs off of that album at all. Marija thinks based on the name of the album alone, that a residency in Vegas would be perfect. Maybe at The Sphere? How cool would that be!

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift Will Drop A Surprise Album

Bud thinks that Taylor Swift is going to do it again. Announce a surprise album that no one saw coming, drops it at midnight and somehow outsells everyone before breakfast.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Timothee Chalamet/Kylie Jenner Proposal

Marija thinks that 2026 will see more love in the air. There have been some rumors on and off about their relationship, but I'm going off what I see, and at the Golden Globes they looked so in love. I think this will be the year for Timothee Chalamet to put a ring on it and propose to Kylie Jenner.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson Will Date Someone out of his League

Some may say that that has already happened with his baby mama, model and actress Elsie Hewitt. But Bud is going with the safe bet here and saying Pete will date someone completely unexpected and out of his range. Especially after welcoming a new baby just months ago, I hope they stay together.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Britney Spears Will Be Sent to Rehab or Committed to a Mental Hospital

Marija said this last year, and while it didn't come true then, it might come true in 2026. If you've seen her twirling, wardrobe malfunctions and weird accents, you'll know why.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Ryan Reynolds To Launch a New Business Venture

I'm seeing a trend here with Bud that he's playing to win. He says he predicts Ryan Reynolds will launch a new business venture, then roast himself in the announcement and then it somehow turns into a billion dollar brand. Weird, we've never seen that before.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Bianca Will Finally say Goodbye to Kanye

I don't claim to know much about Bianca Censori and Kanye West's relationship. But it's always a rollercoaster with him sometimes doing great and other times going off the rails. That can't be good for a relationship or for the sane one's mental health. Maybe he'll get better and on more solid ground. But if not, I think it might be better for her to say goodbye.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Drake Will Release a New Album

In Bud's final prediction for 2026, he thinks Drake will release another album that everyone claims that they hate but you still hear it everywhere for an entire year.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)