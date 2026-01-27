Yard Sale Time: Lehigh Acres Hosts Massive Community Yard Sale

You might not know this about me, but I absolutely love a good yard sale. Like… love-love. I’ll wake up early on a weekend (which is saying something), throw on some comfy clothes, grab a coffee, and head out like I’m on a mission. Okay, I joked before about wearing a sailor suit—sadly, that’s not part of the look—but the excitement is very real. There’s just something magical about a garage sale. It’s basically treasure hunting, but instead of a map and a shovel, you’ve got dollar bills and patience.

You never really know what you’re going to find at a yard sale. Will it be a box of dusty comic books? Some random 1980s action figures with one arm missing? Maybe a lava lamp that hasn’t been turned on since Reagan was president? Most of the time, let’s be honest, it’s plates, trinkets, and that one bowl that literally says “BOWL” on it. But that’s part of the fun. One person’s “Why do we still have this?” is another person’s “Oh my gosh, I’ve been looking for this forever!”

That’s why I’m pretty pumped that Lehigh Acres is hosting a Community Yard Sale this year. And not just any yard sale—this is the big leagues. We’re talking about a whole bunch of people in one spot, all selling their stuff at the same time. That means more tables, more items, more weird finds, and way better odds of scoring something awesome.

Yard Sale Fun:

The Lehigh Acres Community Yard Sale is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Veterans Park, located at 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres. If you’ve been meaning to clean out your closet, garage, or that mysterious corner of your house where things go to be forgotten, this is your moment. You can turn unused stuff into cash, and someone else gets a new treasure. Everybody wins.

If you want to sell, you do need to pre-register because spaces are limited. It’s only $5 per space, and you can reserve up to three spaces per person. You’ll need to bring your own tables and chairs, and setup starts at 7 a.m., with gates opening at 8 a.m. Adults need to work the tables, and kids should be supervised—because we don’t want any children accidentally sold for 50 cents.

Even if you don’t have anything to sell, you should still come out and shop. Community yard sales are the best kind because everything is right there, and the crowds make it way more fun. To register, visit www.leeparks.org/register or call the Veterans Park Recreation Center at 239-533-7530.