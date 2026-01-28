Community Comes Together with Free Diapers at Lee County Health & Wellness Fair

You’re not one of the best parts about living in Southwest Florida is the community love. I’ve honestly never lived anywhere else where people come together the way they do here. Down here, neighbors don’t just live next to each other.. hey actually look out for each other. You really saw it during the hurricane. People helping people, sharing supplies, checking in, lending a hand without being asked. It was a beautiful thing to witness, and it reminded me that Southwest Florida isn’t just a place on a map, it’s a community.

That’s why events like the Lee County Parks & Recreation Community Health & Wellness Fair make my heart smile. This is the kind of thing that proves our community genuinely cares about the well-being of the people who live here. The fair is completely free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Veterans Park Recreation Center in Lehigh Acres. And the best part? It’s designed for the whole family.

The goal of the event is simple but important: help people live healthier, happier lives. More than 20 local organizations and vendors will be on-site sharing information, resources, and tools focused on health education and wellness awareness. Whether you’re looking for helpful tips, community programs, or just want to learn something new, this is a great chance to connect with people who are here to help.

Now, let me talk about the part that really hits home for me as a parent: free diapers. If you’re not a parent, you might not fully understand how big that is. Diapers are necessary, they’re expensive, and babies go through them like candy. You can never have “too many” diapers. So the fact that this event is giving them away for free—while supplies last—is a massive win for families.

And it doesn’t stop there. Attendees can also receive free food and even free haircuts, which is amazing. These might seem like small things, but for many families, they make a huge difference. It’s one less thing to worry about, one less bill, and a reminder that the community has your back.

Lee County Parks & Recreation continues to show why they’re such an important part of our area—not just with parks and playgrounds, but by creating opportunities for people to connect and thrive. This wellness fair is a perfect example of Southwest Florida doing what it does best: caring for its people.

So if you’re looking for something positive, helpful, and genuinely uplifting to do with your family, this is it. Come out, grab some resources, meet your neighbors, and soak in that Southwest Florida community love. It’s one of the best things we’ve got.