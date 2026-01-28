Coty Launches Bridgerton Fragrance Line at Ulta Beauty Stores

Coty dropped a three-scent perfume line inspired by Netflix's Bridgerton, available at Ulta Beauty starting January 25. This marks the first product from CotyLab, which is the company's new fragrance incubator.

The collection has three Eau de Parfum options: Tempting Peach, Rebel Vanilla, and Graceful Hydrangea. Each scent runs $60 for a 50ml bottle or $26 for 10ml spray pens.

Tempting Peach blends peach with mango and mandarin in a Chypre Fruity composition. Rebel Vanilla combines rose, gardenia, and jasmine alongside gourmand vanilla in an Ambery Floral formula. Graceful Hydrangea mixes blackcurrant and cedarwood with praline notes, creating a Floral Woody scent that's both complex and approachable.

Actress Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte in the show, narrates the campaign. The series ranks among the top 10 most-watched English-language television programs of all time and hit number one in 84 countries.

"With the Bridgerton fragrance collection, Coty is redefining how storytelling comes to life through scent," said Amaury de Vallois, president of UUCANN at Coty, per Yahoo Finance. "As the first launch from CotyLab, this collection reflects our ambition to fuse cultural relevance, creative innovation, and olfactive excellence."

The bottles feature a spherical gold cap and clear glass designed to look like apothecary containers. Damask patterns appear on labels and boxes in colors that match each scent profile.