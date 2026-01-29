Super Bowl Sunday is just over a week away, and for a great cause the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting their very own Puppy Bowl.

It was just over 8 years ago that I adopted my dog Rocket. It was absolutely the best thing I ever did. He was a little guy, just 4 or 5 months old, found as a stray in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. It came at a time that I needed a little guy to love, and he needed someone to love him. And we are, in my dad's words, "the perfect pair". If you've been considering adding a 4-legged friend to your family this year, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting their Puppy Bowl on February 8, Super Bowl Sunday.

Cape Coral Animal Shelter Hosting Puppy Bowl On Super Bowl Sunday

For as much as I love football, I love puppies more, so this event is right up my alley. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a Puppy Bowl for little pups looking for their forever homes. The event starts, at the shelter on SW 2nd Avenue in Cape Coral at 11, so not to interfere with your plans for later in the day. All dogs up for adoption, according to Wink News, will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help out the shelter.

Another event to support the CCAS is the Walk, Wiggle, Wag and Run on Saturday, March 21. This event is fun 1-mile walk around the shelter, a 5k run and a virtual 5k run. Plus awards, raffles, music and giveaways.