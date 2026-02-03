Charli XCX Says She Does Not Want Children

Charli XCX said she doesn't want kids in an interview released Monday. The 33-year-old artist said her feelings might shift as years pass, but right now she feels unprepared.

"I actually don't really want to have kids," the singer said. When cohost Jason Bateman asked about her stance, Charli XCX acknowledged things could shift but explained why she remains hesitant.

"I love the fantasy of having a child. Like, naming it sounds so fun. But I'm like, that is exactly a sign to me as to why I should not have one," she said. "The fact that that feels like the coolest part about it, I'm like, 'Maybe I'm not ready.'"

She connected her decision to how she grew up. She was an only child. Growing up without siblings meant she missed learning how to handle fights and arguments.

"I don't have any siblings. I actually think not having siblings actually means that you miss out on a lot of conflict, and I mean that in, actually, a bad way," Charli XCX said to US Magazine. "I think my friends that have siblings are so much better at conflict, as in, they don't, kind of, amplify it into this huge dramatic thing."

Friends who had brothers or sisters can work through disagreements faster, she observed. Without siblings, every fight with her parents felt bigger and more intense than it probably was.

Charli XCX married George Daniel of The 1975 in July 2025. They held a second ceremony in September 2025 in Scopello, Sicily. The two first collaborated on the track "Spinning" back in March 2021 and made their relationship public in May of that year.

In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone UK, the singer discussed the pressure women face around motherhood decisions. She questioned whether not having a child would make her less of a woman or cause her to miss out on life's purpose.

"Am I less of a woman if I don't have a kid? Will I feel like I've missed out on my purpose in life? I know we're not supposed to say that, but it's this biological and social programming," she said.