This Day in Top 40 History: February 3

Feb. 3 has been a significant day in music history, marked by the release of iconic songs, groundbreaking performances, and pivotal moments that shaped the industry. From the surf-inspired tunes of the Beach Boys in 1964 to Adele's rise to stardom with her debut album in 2008, this date has seen a variety of career-defining hits.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this day, several career-defining hits were launched.

Cultural Milestones

Certain songs, albums, and performances make history with their cultural impact.

Sean Kingston was born in Miami, Florida. He shot to fame in 2007 after dropping his No. 1 hit, “Beautiful Girls,” which spent over 20 weeks on the Hot 100. In 2010, he teamed up with Justin Bieber to release “Eenie Meenie,” a track that stalled at No. 15 in the U.S. 1992: Michael Jackson announced he would begin a world tour sponsored by the Pepsi brand. This tour's proceeds went toward Jackson's Heal the World Foundation benefiting children worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting songs and performances on Feb. 3 include:

1966: Paul McCartney witnessed Stevie Wonder perform at The Scotch of St. James nightclub in London. The ex-Beatle was so impressed that he waited for Wonder backstage to express his admiration. In 1982, they collaborated on a duet, “Ebony and Ivory,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S.

The prog-rock band Emerson, Lake, and Palmer played for fans at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Canada. 2013: “Naughty Girl” artist Beyoncé sang during the Super Bowl halftime show at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined Beyoncé on stage, delivering an incredible performance that drew in more than 100 million viewers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Being a musical artist has its challenges with stardom and industry changes.

1959: While on the Winter Dance Party tour, a tragic plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, claimed the lives of “It Doesn't Matter Anymore” singer Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, and Ritchie Valens. Don McLean would later refer to this date as “The Day The Music Died” in his No. 1 hit “American Pie.”

Music producer Phil Spector was arrested for possible murder when a woman was found dead at Spector's home. In 2009, Spector was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison, highlighting that fame cannot save you if you break the law. 2021: Jim Weatherly, who sang hits such as “I Still Love You” and “All That Keeps Me Going,” died in his Tennessee home at 77. Weatherly was also known for penning "Midnight Train to Georgia." Gladys Knight and the Pips' version of the song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100.