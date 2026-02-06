A24 Wins Texas Chainsaw Massacre Rights After Months-Long Bidding War

A24 has secured the rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise following a competitive bidding process. It is launching its plans with a television series, with a feature film already in early development. There are no release dates or streaming platform details announced at this time. The strategy reflects an effort to balance reverence for the original film with modern long-form storytelling, supported by veteran producers and emerging creative voices.

JT Mollner is attached as writer and director for the first A24 project in the franchise and is developing the television series. Glen Powell is serving as an executive producer and is also a producer on the project. Powell has described the collaboration as a dream team focused on honoring the franchise's legacy while opening new avenues for storytelling rooted in Texas identity and horror tradition.

In a statement, Mollner said, ”I've said publicly that I'm not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a perfect film. Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel created something bold, transgressive, and truly seminal that holds up even today as the gold standard for horror. When the opportunity for a long-form exploration into this world arose, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well as a way to honor the existing folklore. I can't imagine better partners for this approach than A24. This is truly an honor.”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of my favorite films,” said Powell. “It defined a generation of horror films and over half a century after its release, it remains one of the definitive movies of my home state.”

“It was a difficult decision, but A24's embrace of boundary-testing genre film, and its record of working with artists who are inclined to test boundaries made them a compelling choice,” said Henkel.