Listen to Win: Ne-Yo & Akon in Tampa

NE-YO and AKON coming to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on 7/14 Get ready for a summer night to remember as NE-YO and Akon bring the Nights Like This Tour 2026 to MIDFL Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14, 2026. Listen to…

Diana Beasley

Get ready for a summer night to remember as NE-YO and Akon bring the Nights Like This Tour 2026 to MIDFL Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14, 2026.

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/9/26 -2/13/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $103
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
Diana BeasleyEditor
