Listen to Win: Ne-Yo & Akon in Tampa
NE-YO and AKON coming to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on 7/14
Get ready for a summer night to remember as NE-YO and Akon bring the Nights Like This Tour 2026 to MIDFL Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14, 2026.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 2/9/26 -2/13/26
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $103
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation