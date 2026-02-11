Myles Smith and Niall Horan Release New Single ‘Drive Safe’

"Drive Safe," the new single from Myles Smith and Niall Horan, is their first official collaboration and the first time they share a co-writing credit. It marks the beginning of a fresh creative collaboration rooted in true friendship, emotional sincerity, and complementary melodic ideas. Built around real collaboration, the song reflects a close creative bond that translates directly into its lyrical intimacy and warm, open sound.

"I've been such a big fan of Myles for a while now, and I'm so happy we got to work on this song together," Horan says.

Smith adds: "Collaborations only really matter to me when they come from something real, and working with Niall genuinely did. He's got this effortless instinct for melody, but beyond that, he's a good friend who very quickly became one of my closest. Our friendship shaped the song, and hopefully you can feel it in every line."

"Drive Safe" is arranged with a lightweight guitar melody, driven by an emotional depth and genuine narrative. The addition of Horan adds melodic depth and soothing energy to the emotional aspects of Smith's writing through his contribution while reinforcing themes of trust and relationship-building.

The song explores life's curveballs and uncertainty as a core theme, anchored by the refrain "Life is a road, don't know what's along the way, so drive safe." Emphasizing that life comes without a map, the track highlights how having the right people by your side can help navigate the unknown, delivering an uplifting yet grounded mood.