This Day in Top 40 History: February 11

Feb. 11 has seen tragedy and uplift in the music industry. On this day, megastar Whitney Houston tragically died, shocking fans worldwide. We also witnessed music award shows and The Beatles' first live performance in the U.S.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some songs and albums we love that reached milestones on Feb. 11:

1989: Paula Abdul's “Straight Up” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for three consecutive weeks. This was a major run on the charts.

Cultural Milestones

Music, performances, and events that have had a cultural impact include:

1964: The Beatles performed their first U.S. concert at the Washington Coliseum in Washington, D.C., to 8,000 screaming fans. The band took a train from New York instead of flying due to a snowstorm, and fans went crazy when the band arrived.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances from this day in Top 40 history include:

1963: The Beatles recorded all 14 tracks of their debut album Please Please Me in one day at Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 11 has seen many challenges and changes within the music industry:

1965: “You're Sixteen (You're Beautiful And You're Mine)” singer Ringo Starr and his first wife, Maureen Cox, tied the knot in Westminster, London, with former Beatles manager Brian Epstein as their best man. The list of guests at the ceremony included John and Cynthia Lennon as well as George Harrison. Cox and the ex-Beatle had first crossed paths in Liverpool when she was 15.

