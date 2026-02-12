Charli XCX's forthcoming soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights arrives today, one day ahead of the film's nationwide theatrical release on Feb. 14. The 12-track album will be available on all streaming services, with listening windows opening around 9:00 p.m. Pacific / 12:00 a.m. Eastern on release day. It will also be released alongside the film in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, with pre-orders now available.

The soundtrack has already introduced three singles — "House" featuring John Cale, "Wall of Sound," and "Chains of Love" — offering an early look at the project's sonic direction. "House" emphasizes lineage and texture, "Chains of Love" centers on romantic restraint, and "Wall of Sound" expands the sonic field with layered density. Nine of the 12 tracks carry songwriter credits and feature contributors including John Cale, Sky Ferreira, Joe Keery, and others.

Emerald Fennell first met Charli XCX in 2024 with a single idea that evolved into a cohesive, world-building album, rather than simple mood music. The project pursues a concise, controlled track count, where featured artists function as punctuation, shifting musical syntax rather than serving as embellishment. Critics consider the album a reflection of the themes of recurrence and enclaves that are apparent in Brontë's works, depicting its motifs as evolving within these confines rather than simply as a Gothic atmosphere.

“I got a call from Emerald Fennell last Christmas asking whether I would consider working on a song for her adaptation of Wuthering Heights,” she said. “I read the script and immediately felt inspired, so Finn Keane and I began working on not just one but many songs that we felt connected to the world she was creating. After being so in the depths of my previous album, I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite."

She continues, "When I think of Wuthering Heights, I think of many things. I think of passion and pain. I think of England. I think of the Moors, I think of the mud and the cold. I think of determination and grit.”

“When working on music for this film, ‘elegant and brutal' was a phrase I kept coming back to. One day, whilst on tour in Austin, Finn and I went to the studio and wrote the bones for a song that would eventually become 'House.'"

“I feel so lucky to have been able to work with John on this song. I've been so excited to share it with you all, sitting quietly in anticipation. And on Monday, it's yours.”