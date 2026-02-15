ContestsEvents
Listen to Win: CATS at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical CATS!  One of the most beloved shows of all time comes alive with unforgettable music, breathtaking choreography, and the iconic song ‘Memory.’  From the…

Joe Winner
CATS at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical CATS! 

One of the most beloved shows of all time comes alive with unforgettable music, breathtaking choreography, and the iconic song ‘Memory.’ 

From the first note to the final bow, CATS is pure theatrical magic. Don’t miss your chance to experience the Jellicle Cats live on stage. CATS— playing February 20 – April 4 at Broadway Palm.

Purr-chase your tickets today at broadwaypalm.com.

  • Dates of contests: 2/16/26-2/20/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets for dinner and a show to CATS at the Broadway Palm
  • What the prize value is: $176
  • Who is providing the prize:  Broadway Palm
Cats
Joe WinnerWriter
Joe Winner spends his days combing through memes and off beat stories to bring you the side of Florida not always seen.
