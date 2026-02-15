ContestsEvents
Listen to Win: Disney On Ice At Hertz

Joe Winner
Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air.

This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers so be prepared to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party delivers an unforgettable experience at Hertz Arena from March 12-15, 2026!

Listen to B1039 to win tickets!

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/16/26-2/20/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets to the Thursday 3/12 7pm show
  • What the prize value is: $148.40
  • Who is providing the prize:  Feld Entertainment
Joe WinnerWriter
Joe Winner spends his days combing through memes and off beat stories to bring you the side of Florida not always seen.
