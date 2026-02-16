Taylor Swift Asks Government To Block Bedding Company’s ‘Swift Home’ Trademark

Taylor Swift has formally opposed a federal trademark application filed by Cathay Home Inc., seeking to block the company's attempt to register the phrase “Swift Home.” The filing, submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on a recent Wednesday and reviewed in a document seen by the BBC, marks the latest effort by the global superstar to protect her brand identity.

Swift asserts federal trademark ownership over her name for bed linens, clothing, and related products. She contends that Cathay Home's use of "Swift Home" may mislead consumers into believing that she endorses or is affiliated with the goods offered. The scope of the application and the nature of the goods covered in relation to the same class of goods also form the basis for her legal challenge against Cathay Home.

The opposition has requested that the USPTO not register the mark "Swift Home" because they believe that doing so would likely confuse consumers about the source of goods and services associated with the mark being used as a name. The opposition also indicates that it intends to prevent the unauthorized use of its name in branding to avoid any misrepresentations and dilution of brand value.

One of the largest and most successful entertainers today, Swift just concluded what has become the highest-grossing concert tour ever and made history by breaking records worldwide with her Eras Tour. Widely estimated to be over $1 billion, most of which comes from live concerts, emphasizing how much financial and reputation value is associated with her intellectual property.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who first reported the filing, noted that Swift has filed relatively few trademark oppositions compared to other celebrities of similar stature. He suggested that the resemblance of the “Swift Home” logo to Swift's signature may have triggered the action and pointed to what he described as inconsistent intellectual property enforcement.

“Normally, somebody that has as much invested in IP as Taylor does, we would see more activity at the Trademark Office,” Gerben said. “There just hasn't been this really strong enforcement or policing effort around ‘Swift'.”