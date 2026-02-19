This Day in Top 40 History: February 19

Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

On Feb. 19 in Top 40 history, we saw pop star Pink doing aerial stunts and Beyonce performing at the Brit Awards. There were musical legal battles and Latin stars topping the charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Pop star highlights of the music scene on Feb. 19 include:

Ariana Grande performed in Manchester, New Hampshire, during her Dangerous Woman Tour. Grande is a multiplatinum pop star best known for her song "Side to Side." 2025: The Glass Animals will have their first show at KT Zepp Yokohamain Japan with their Tour of Earth tour. They are best known for the chart-topping song "Heat Wave."

Cultural Milestones

Music and performances, TV shows, and presentations that have helped shape our culture include:

Pop diva Beyoncé performed at the O2 Arena in London, England, at the Brit Awards. She gave an amazing performance with fireworks and light shows that dazzled the crowd. 2022: Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny performed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. He is known for bringing reggaeton and trap music to the mainstream with 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances that highlight Feb. 19 include:

1998: The Stray Cats reunited to perform at a concert held at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. Paying homage to Carl Perkins, who had passed away earlier that year, the band played classics such as "(She's) Sexy + 17" and “I Won't Stand in Your Way.” The proceeds from the show were funneled towards the Carl Perkins Foundation.

The Stray Cats reunited to perform at a concert held at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. Paying homage to Carl Perkins, who had passed away earlier that year, the band played classics such as "(She's) Sexy + 17" and “I Won't Stand in Your Way.” The proceeds from the show were funneled towards the Carl Perkins Foundation. 2017: Justin Bieber performed for a second night at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, much to his fans' delight.

Justin Bieber performed for a second night at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, much to his fans' delight. 2022: Dua Lipa took her Future Nostalgia Tour to Philadelphia, USA, and performed at the Wells Fargo Center. This tour commemorated her 2020 album of the same name, which had peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. During this event, Dua sang hits such as “New Rules,” Break My Heart,” and “One Kiss,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris.

Dua Lipa took her Future Nostalgia Tour to Philadelphia, USA, and performed at the Wells Fargo Center. This tour commemorated her 2020 album of the same name, which had peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. During this event, Dua sang hits such as “New Rules,” Break My Heart,” and “One Kiss,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris. 2022: The Osmonds Musical debuted at the Glasgow Theatre in Scotland. The cast performed the Osmond Brothers' songs, incorporating plenty of dancing and singing.

The Osmonds Musical debuted at the Glasgow Theatre in Scotland. The cast performed the Osmond Brothers' songs, incorporating plenty of dancing and singing. 2023: Ed Sheeran finished a three-night run at Suncorp Stadium in Queensland, Australia, during his +-=÷x Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From pop stars to movie stars and plagiarism to COVID-19, Feb. 19 had its share of struggles and changes, such as: