81-Year-Old Grandma’s Review of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso Goes Viral
After Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso” took off, Dunkin’ teamed up with her to launch a special drink: the “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso.” It’s a limited-time iced beverage made with Dunkin’s “bold” espresso, “sweet” brown sugar, and “creamy” oatmilk, all shaken up for extra flavor.
To celebrate, Dunkin’ released a fun new ad campaign called Shake That Ess’, starring Sabrina herself. The ad brings Sabrina’s bubbly personality and sense of humor into the Dunkin’ world, making it both funny and memorable.
Since the drink came out, a lot of people have shared their thoughts about it. One surprising review came from an 81-year-old woman on TikTok named Carol Chapman, who goes by Grandma C. Her video blew up because, while trying the drink, she didn’t know who Sabrina Carpenter was and ended up chatting about the weather instead.
In the video, Grandma C said, “Well, I was learning about Sabrina while I was getting ready to go in to get the drink. And her name is Sabrina Carpenter. And I will read about her when I go back home. But at least I know now that this drink was named for her.”
She added, “I have no idea why but we’re going to find out and I will let you know.”
Did Sabrina Carpenter see Grandma C’s review? Of course! She commented, “i love you Grandma C [smooch emoji].”
