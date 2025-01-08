Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Dating History

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actors Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya became “Spider-Man” and “MJ” in real life, they dated a few “Gwen Stacys” and “Harry Osborns” (see what we did there?) We think the two knew they were “end game” (wink, wink) since they’ve been fending off dating rumors since the beginning, or maybe that’s just wishful thinking on our part. Nevertheless, here’s a list of who Tom Holland and Zendaya dated before they gave in and admitted: “We’re not just co-stars anymore.”

Zendaya’s Dating History

Jacob Elordi (2019-2020)

Jacob Elordi might have been Zendaya’s boyfriend who made her realize she really wanted to be with Holland. Okay, that might be a stretch, but even after being spotted vacationing together in Greece and looking like they were getting a little cozy, Elordi clarified in an interview with GQ in December 2020 about his relationship with her and said, “She’s like my sister.”

Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was rumored to be dating Z. However, as TMZ reported, her father set the record straight and said it wasn’t true. “There’s no relationship. When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship. It’s like an audition. It’s an interview.”

Zendaya’s Dad Says She’s Not Dating Odell Beckham | TMZ Sports

Trevor Jackson

Zendaya revealed in an interview with J-14 in 2018 how she was in a secret relationship. Although Z did not reveal who it was, evidence seems to be pointing to Trevor Jackson. The two were often seen supporting each other at events and even greeted one another with “Happy V-day” on Twitter.

Z also revealed her “secret boyfriend” broke up with her.

Tom Holland’s Dating History

Nadia Parkes (2020)

Tom Holland made her relationship with British actress Nadia Parkes Instagram official in July 2020.

Daily Mail also reported that the two quarantined together at his London home and have been dating for more than three months. Parkes stayed with Holland, his brother Harry and his friend Harrison Osterfield.

Olivia Bolton (2019-2020)

Holland was also linked to Olivia Bolton, a family friend, from 2019 to 2020 as reported by Elle. Bolton was Holland’s childhood friend and works for a digital production company in London. Their split was amicable since it was a mutual decision to go back to being friends.

Ella Purnell (2017)

Holland’s other rumored romance was with Fallout actress Ella Purnell. The two were reported by The Sun to have been together after the BAFTA Awards and attended an after-party at a London hotel.

Elle Lotherington

The Sun also reported that before being cast as Spider-Man, Holland was in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Elle Lotherington who even tweeted about him getting the role.

Couldn't be a more proud girlfriend right now.. Tom Holland, I love you. #spiderman — elle (@Ellicia_) June 23, 2015