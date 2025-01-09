Harvest Nights Charity Music Festival Featuring Train, Def Leppard, Brad Paisley Canceled Just Days Before Event

Organizers canceled the Immokalee’s Harvest Nights Charity Music Festival just days before it was set to begin on Jan. 10. The last-minute cancellation came after unexpected issues arose.

Big names including Train, Def Leppard, and Brad Paisley were scheduled to perform at the John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds.

Problems for the festival started months earlier. Two major storms – Hurricanes Helene and Milton – hit Southwest Florida hard, forcing organizers to move it from November. They hoped the delay would give the area enough time to bounce back.

Fort Myers-based The Charity Pros will give everyone their money back. Recent ticket buyers from Jan. 4-5 have already been refunded. Everyone else will get refund information within a week.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the Harvest Nights Music Festival has been canceled due to circumstances beyond the organizers’ control,” The Charity Pros told Naples News.“We are working closely with Ticket Search and will contact each ticket holder within the next 7 days with instructions on how to access refunds.”

The event was meant to help local organizations, like the Guadalupe Center, Cancer Alliance Network, and The Immokalee Foundation.

RV and trailer camping spots were already set up on the grounds. Tampa local Suzanne Staber found out about the cancellation on social media.

“As I’m reading this, my husband is putting together all his grilling equipment that we bought for our outdoor kitchen to go with our RV. And when I told him that, he really thought I was punking him […] And I’m like, no, I’m not. So I showed it to him, and we’ve been bummed out ever since,” she told NBC 2 News.

Since 2020, The Charity Pros has been helping kids in need by organizing fundraising events.